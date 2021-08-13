Four people displaced after house fire on Pearl Street

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Four people are displaced from their home following a house fire on Pearl Street early Friday morning, according to the Santa Cruz Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. for a report of heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a home. They found the fire at the back and saw that it had damaged the kitchen, exterior deck and a room added on to the house.

They also saw that the fence between the house and the neighbors was on fire. The department said there was exterior damage to a neighbor on Ocean street and the house next door had exterior heat damage and a detached shed in the backyard on fire.

Everybody was able to get out of the house before firefighters got there, according to the department, but one person was treated for minor burns.

Santa Cruz Fire said firefighters were able to get it under control in about 25 minutes, but they were at the scene for nearly four hours making sure it was fully extinguished.

Four people were displaced because of the fire and referred to the Red Cross for assistance.