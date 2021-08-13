Del Rey Oaks police investigate suspected hate crime incident at 7-Eleven

News

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION) The Del Rey Oaks Police Department said it is investigating what appears to be a "racially motivated assault" and released surveillance video of the incident.

Police said the suspect entered the 7-Eleven on Canyon Del Rey Boulevard on Aug. 3 and bought several items.

He reportedly asked the clerk if he was Mexican, and when the clerk said he was, police said the suspect told the clerk he was going to call border patrol and have him removed.

After that, police said the suspect threw two cans of beer at the clerk, who was hit in the upper torso and injured.

The department said the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call 831-394-8511.