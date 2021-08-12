Several clergy members with Central Coast ties included on list of those with credible accusation of sexual abuse

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Diocese of Fresno has released a list of priests, deacons and other religious leaders credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors while in the diocese, and several of the clergy members listed have ties to the Central Coast.

Bishop Joseph V. Brennan issued a statement along with the list, saying the list is part of an ongoing process of healing and denouncing the alleged abuse.

"You know that our family is far from perfect and like many families, it can be dysfunctional at times. Some members of the family – priests, deacons, and religious in positions of trust and leadership – have behaved badly. That is putting it mildly. Let’s face it, acts of abuse upon the innocent and vulnerable are truly evil, plain and simple. The pain, suffering, betrayal, and loss of innocence felt by many victims lasts a lifetime," Brennan wrote in the statement.

The list includes 37 clergy members. Twenty-four are incardinated priests for the Diocese of Fresno, 7 are extern priests and 6 are members of a religious order.

The following clergy members with assignments on the Central Coast:

Rev. Msgr. Fred Crowley- Assignments at St. Patrick in Watsonville, Sacred Heart in Hollister and Holy Cross in Santa Cruz- died in 1972

Rev. Thomas Farrell- Assistant Pastor at St. Patrick in Watsonville- died in 1962

Rev. John J. Gaynor- Assignment at St. Patrick in Watsonville- died in 1953

Rev. Edward Haskins- Assignments in San Juan Bautista and at St. Angela in Pacific Grove- died in 1981

Rev. Msgr. Anthony Herdegen- Assignment at St. Patrick in Watsonville- died in 2009

Rev. Msgr. Patrick J. McGrath- Assignments at St. Patrick in Watsoncille and Holy Cross Church in Santa Cruz- died in 1943

Rev. Paschal Merola- Assignment at San Carlos in Monterey- died in 1977

Rev. Walter Nicholson- Assignments in Santa Cruz and at St. Patrick in Watsonville- died in 1947

According to the diocese, the criteria for making the list includes being a member of the clergy in ministry within the Diocese of Fresno, a victim who was a minor at the time, an allegation that after investigation and review appear to be credible or if the person was dead by the time the allegation was received, the allegation appears to more likely be true based on the information available.

"This will be a ‘living’ document, that is, as new information becomes available over time, new names may be added to the list in the future... We must do everything in our power to prevent instances of abuse from ever happening at any time or anywhere here in the Diocese of Fresno. The efforts of our Safe Environment training and education of all clergy, employees, volunteers and our children and youth, to recognize signs of abuse and the appropriate response to abuse of any types is of the utmost importance," Brennan wrote.

If you were a victim of abuse within the Diocese of Fresno, they recommend reporting it to law enforcement in the area where it occurred and contacting the diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 559-488-7400.

The Diocese of Monterey previously released a list of credibly accused clergy members.