Santa Cruz goes back to school as California announces new vaccine mandate for teachers

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Wednesday was the first day back in the classroom for students across Santa Cruz, and now California Governor Gavin Newsom is saying that teachers need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to keep it that way. Newsom announced a new requirement for all school staff statewide to submit to vaccine verification or weekly testing for the virus.

Newsom says the plan isn't limited to just teachers, but also any credentialed and classified staff, such as custodians, bus drivers and paraeducators.

The new policy will take effect on August 12, 2021, and schools must be in full compliance by October 15, 2021.

Coming up tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., KION's Lisa Principi will have a look at students' first day back in the classroom.