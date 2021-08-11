Flores defense team files motion to disqualify prosecutor over tie color

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The seventh day of the Paul and Ruben Flores preliminary hearing saw the return of a major talking point from the previous day's session.

The defense team representing Paul Flores filed a motion to have Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle disqualified from the case due to accusations of bias.

The groundwork for the motion was laid in court Tuesday, after Paul Flores' attorney Robert Sanger accused Peuvrelle of showing bias against his client because Peuvrelle had been wearing a purple tie.

The color of the tie, Sanger said, showed clear bias by Peuvrelle. Purple was Kristin Smart's favorite color, supporters have said.

In the motion filed Wednesday, the defense team noted that Peuvrelle was wearing a plaid tie Tuesday with a "significant amount of purple."

The motion also mentions that Clint Cole, the lead detective on the Kristin Smart case was also wearing a purple tie. When questioned about it, Cole said it was out of solidarity with the Smart family.

The defense argues in the motion that both Peuvrelle and Cole wearing the purple ties shows a "stunning lack of objectivity" and said the conduct was "improper."

Judge Craig van Rooyen said he would review the motion before making a judgment regarding the status of Peuvrelle as the prosecutor on the case.

During Wednesday's court session, Peuvrelle wore a blue tie.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, who disappeared 25 years ago after an off campus party.

The preliminary hearing is in its second week and is expected to last at least three weeks. At the end, a judge will rule if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

