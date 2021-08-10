Santa Cruz County supervisors approve single-use food ware ordinance

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) An ordinance allowing single-use food ware- such as straws utensils and napkins used for takeout or delivery- to only be available upon request has been unanimously approved by the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors.

In a report from Supervisors Manu Koenig and Zach Friend, they say plastic waste is a growing environmental concern, and when single-use items are provided to customers that do not need them, it leads to unnecessary waste and costs. The goal of the ordinance, they say, is to help the County meet its Sustainable Environmental Plan by reducing the use of plastic products, reduce litter and "improve the health and safety of Santa Cruz County community members."

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance, proposed by Supervisor Koenig, to provide single-use ware such as straws, utensils and napkins for takeout/delivery only upon request. Goes into effect March 2022. — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) August 10, 2021

"The vast majority of these single-use accessory items are problematic in the waste stream," they wrote in the report. "Even when manufactured from recyclable materials, food packaging is usually too dirty to be recycled. Utensils and straws are contaminants in many recycling systems. Many plant-based and bio-plastics utensils do not degrade quickly enough and are often considered a contaminant in commercial compost facilities."

The ordinance would also require third-party food delivery companies or other online companies offering prepared meals to use an opt-in option for single-use food ware on all platforms.

The County says the ordinance will go into effect in March 2022.