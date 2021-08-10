One person killed in crash on Davis Road Monday night

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say a 60-year-old was killed in a solo vehicle crash Monday night.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Davis Road near Rossi Street. Police said the driver of a Honda CR-V was heading north on Davis when they lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

Police said the vehicle was on its side when officers arrived and the driver had to be extricated. The driver was transported to a hospital and later died of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.