Two teens arrested on suspicion of robbery in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested Sunday on suspicion of robbing two people while on probation.

A 17-year-old was walking on Freedom Parkway near Sanborn Road just after 6:30 p.m. when police said he was approached by two teens who pulled out a knife and demanded his property. They allegedly took the victim's backpack, watch and earphones.

Shortly after that, police said the suspects found a 33-year-old victim who was jogging nearby. Police said they again pulled out a knife and demanded his property.

Officers said they got to the area as the suspects were running away near Paseo Grande and Estrella Way and stopped them. When the suspects were arrested, police said they found the stolen items and knife. Police also said the two are on gang probation for a previous robbery.

Both were booked into Juvenile Hall on multiple charges.