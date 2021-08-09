Hartnell College to hold registration fairs in Soledad, King City

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Hartnell College announced that it will be holding two-part registration fairs for prospective students at its new center in Soledad and its newly expanded center in King City.

On the first day at each location, there will be information about applications and financial aid. Staff members will also be there to help attendees apply to the California Community College System, help them complete a financial aid application and provide information about English as a Second Language classes and other resources and programs.

The second day at each location will focus on placement and registration. Staff members will help attendees complete self-placement tools for math, English and/or ESL. They will also help attendees activate Hartnell email and enrollment accounts and meet with a counselor to create an educational plan.

"These registration fairs are the starting point for students' educational journeys," said Mostafa Ghous, dean of academic affairs for South County Educational Services. "Both centers will provide them with the knowledge and experience to achieve their career goals or continue on to a four-year university."

The Soledad registration fairs will be held at the Soledad Education Center located at 1505 Metz Road on Aug. 10 and 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The King City registration fairs will be held at the King City Education Center located at 117 N. Second Street on Aug. 12 and 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in enrolling at Hartnell can visit the Soledad and King City centers on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.