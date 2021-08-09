Archeologist brought in after old human remains found at Santa Cruz High School

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Utility work is once again underway at Santa Cruz High School two weeks after old human remains were found at a worksite.

A spokesperson for Santa Cruz City Schools said that after the remains were found, work stopped while an archeologist and local tribes looked into the remains found at the site.

Spokesperson Samuel Rolens said crews at the high school "hit soil that alerted to the possibility that this had been a spot of human settlement." Samples have been removed from the soil for carbon dating analysis.

Tribes will decide what to do once the lab work is done, according to Rolens. He said this could involve ceremonial considerations that the tribe would undertake. Most commonly, he said, remains are geo-tagged and reburied in the same spot.

Carbon dating analysis could take six weeks, but the school is still expected to open to students on Wednesday. Water and power are still running, so no delays are expected. On Monday and Tuesday, students are expected to be on campus to pick up schedules.