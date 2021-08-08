One person killed in stabbing on Marin Street in Watsonville Saturday

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) At least one person was killed in a stabbing on Marin Street in Watsonville on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Investigators were combing through the scene into the night.

Police are asking that residents stay away from the area as they collect evidence. They are not sure if this incident is gang-related, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the stabbing, you can call the police tip line at 831-471-1151.

This is a developing story.