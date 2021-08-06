Santa Cruz driver goes over cliff after stranger opens car door

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police said a woman was injured when her vehicle went over a cliff, but no major injuries were reported.

Police said the woman was sitting in her parked car in the lighthouse parking lot, but she got scared when a stranger mistakenly opened the door of her vehicle.

When the woman was startled, she drove off the cliff behind the lighthouse.

The woman had a foot injury as a result of the crash.