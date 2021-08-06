iHeart Media is helping give away backpacks to Santa Cruz County schools

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif (KION) Goodwill Central Coast is giving away 200 backpacks filled with school supplies to celebrate the start of the school year.

Goodwill Central Coast has 11 locations in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties and will provide 100 backpacks to each county. The backpacks come filled with pencils, erasers, rulers, notebooks, a shirt and more.

iHeart Radio's, 102.5 KDON were left with the important task of distributing those backpacks to the chosen Santa Cruz County school. DJ Showbiz will personally be visiting the winning school to deliver their prize.

Each backpack has a Goodwill T-shirt, crayons, pens, pencils, a notebook, glue, pencil pouch and even hand sanitizer

Among the nominated schools are Ohlone Elementary, Freedom, Santa Cruz Garden, Mintie White, Amesti, San Lorenzo Valley, Alianza, and Watsonville Prep School.

The winner will be announced on Monday, but in the meantime, you can vote for your school here before the polls close on Friday at 11:59 p.m.