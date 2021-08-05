Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:00 AM

Northbound lanes of Highway 101 closed near Greenfield

wokandapix

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol says northbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed at Espinosa Road.

The agency said officers are responding to reports of wires down across the highway and a vegetation fire that started as a result.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway at the Espinosa Road exit, onto Underwood and then onto Metz Road.

Soledad Police: 80 percent of the city is without power

The City of Greenfield says they are "basically all without power," and power in the city is expected to be restored at around 2 p.m.

Local News / Monterey County / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content