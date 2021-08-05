Northbound lanes of Highway 101 closed near Greenfield

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol says northbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed at Espinosa Road.

The agency said officers are responding to reports of wires down across the highway and a vegetation fire that started as a result.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway at the Espinosa Road exit, onto Underwood and then onto Metz Road.

Soledad Police: 80 percent of the city is without power

The City of Greenfield says they are "basically all without power," and power in the city is expected to be restored at around 2 p.m.