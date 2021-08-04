Salinas Police: Driver and passenger injured in suspected DUI crash on W. Market Street

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole on W. Market Street early Wednesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of the crash and a person trapped in the vehicle. When they got to the scene, they found a 2012 Jeep Liberty with the front end wrapped around a power pole that had a steel protective sleeve. Police said the Jeep sheared a power pole before hitting the second pole, where it stopped.

Other people in the area had already removed the 21-year-old male passenger and had him lay on the sidewalk, but the driver's legs were pinned between the seat and the dashboard.

After the 21-year-old female driver was removed from the vehicle, police said she was transported to a local hospital to be treated for multiple cuts and chest pain. They said she showed signs of intoxication, so officers began a DUI investigation. Police said they will request a warrant for driving under the influence charges

The passenger was also transported to a local hospital and was treated for a fractured femur, a broken arm and brain swelling.