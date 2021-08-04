Salinas Police: Driver and passenger injured in suspected DUI crash on W. Market Street
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole on W. Market Street early Wednesday morning.
At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of the crash and a person trapped in the vehicle. When they got to the scene, they found a 2012 Jeep Liberty with the front end wrapped around a power pole that had a steel protective sleeve. Police said the Jeep sheared a power pole before hitting the second pole, where it stopped.
Other people in the area had already removed the 21-year-old male passenger and had him lay on the sidewalk, but the driver's legs were pinned between the seat and the dashboard.
After the 21-year-old female driver was removed from the vehicle, police said she was transported to a local hospital to be treated for multiple cuts and chest pain. They said she showed signs of intoxication, so officers began a DUI investigation. Police said they will request a warrant for driving under the influence charges
The passenger was also transported to a local hospital and was treated for a fractured femur, a broken arm and brain swelling.
Yikes, they must have been flying down the road. Well at least hit and run was not an option. But they will live to face the consequences. And that is a good thing. Wow.