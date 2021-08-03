Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:24 AM

Pentagon is currently on lockdown following reports of shooting on bus platform outside

pentagon-file-gty-jef-210706_1625590979741_hpMain_16x9_992

(CNN) - The Pentagon is locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a "shooting event" that happened outside the building on a bus platform, according to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

The event occurred outside the building on the Metro Bus platform, which is a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel every day entering and leaving the building.

The bus platform is used by multiple bus lines in the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

National / National Politics
Author Profile Photo

Max Tarlton

Max Tarlton is a morning anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content