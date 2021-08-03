Monterey Public Library’s Bookmobile hits the road after suspension

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Public Library's mobile branch is hitting the road once again after a temporary suspension.

The City of Monterey said the Bookmobile returned for service Tuesday and released its new schedule:

Merrill Gardens: Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Park Lane: Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m.

La Mesa Tech Center: Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Montecito Park: 4:45 to 6 p.m.

The Bookmobile offers library cards and books, DVDs, CDs, magazines, audiobooks and Spanish language materials to pick up. The mobile branch also offers free internet access, and you may return items checked out at the Monterey Public Library or Pacific Grove Library there.

The mobile branch started its first bookmobile in 1956 after a branch closed in 1953, according to the Monterey Public Library. Service was suspended in 1982 because of a preference for moving staff to the main library and the prospect of having to replace the vehicle, but it was brought back in 1986.

The current bookmobile holds about 2,000 books, DVDs, CDs, magazines and audiobooks, according to the library, and mat