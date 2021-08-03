Curry lands second $200M contract of career with Warriors

News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career.

He reached an agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors that takes him through the 2025-26 season.

Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard. For this extension, it was only a matter of when it would get done after the 33-year-old Curry produced one of his best seasons.