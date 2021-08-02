Monterey County issues new vaccine and mask madates for county employees

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Workers employed by Monterey County will now be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or show an authorized exemption.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of this new mandate on Friday that will go into effect on August 16th. Both the public and employees will be required to wear a mask in all county buildings.

We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.