Power restored to more than 5,000 PG&E customers in southern Monterey County

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/30/2021 3:20 p.m. Based on an outage map released by PG&E, it appears that power has been restored to the more than 5,200 customers who lost power this morning in southern Monterey County.

UPDATE 7/30/2021 1:20 p.m. More than 5,200 PG&E customers are still without power in southern Monterey County, and now Soledad Police Chief Damon Wasson tells KION that both city generators failed.

Wasson said the servers and community center were affected, and people working in IT have been monitoring for failures. The community center's generator completely failed, according to Wasson, and has several leaks.

He said the police station's generator is now working, but only half of the building has power.

The cause of the outage is still unknown, and it is now expected to be restored at around 4 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) reports that 5,261 customers are without power in southern Monterey County.

The outage extends from the Gonzales area and south to the Greenfield area.

The utility reports that the outage started at about 6:28 a.m., and power is expected to be restored at about 1 ap.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.