Law enforcement race in the annual Police Pursuit 2021

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Law enforcement agencies in Santa Cruz County unite for the annual Police Pursuit fundraiser event at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville.

For the past 12 years, law enforcement officers from around Santa Cruz County and the Bay area have raced in retired police cars.

Through this race, funds are collected for the Special Olympics Northern California. The final race will be held on August 13, 2021.

