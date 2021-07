News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) More than 2,000 PG&E customers have been without power since an outage started just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

PG&E reports that the outage originally affected 2,332 customers around Aptos, Corralitos, Freedom and Watsonville. By about 1:20 p.m., they said power was restored to 163 customers.

Power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m. on Friday. The cause is still under investigation.