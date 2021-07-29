San Jose police arrest man found holding hand grenade

News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/29/2021 6 p.m. San Jose police said a man was arrested after he was found with a hand grenade near Olinder Court and Felipe Avenue.

Officers were investigating a stolen RV case when they said the suspect came out of the RV holding the hand grenade. They said he made comments about wanting police to shoot him.

The suspect ran into an industrial complex nearby with the device, but after negotiations, officers were able to arrest the suspect. The bomb squad took care of the grenade.

Story Road was closed in both directions between Highway 101 and Via Ferrari, but it has reopened.

UPDATE 7/29/2021 1:40 p.m. San Jose police said they have been able to get a suspected explosive device away from a man who was holding it at an event.

The man was taken into police custody and the bomb squad is taking care of the device.

PREVIOUS STORY: San Jose police said officers are at the scene of an event near Olinder Court and Felipe Avenue where a "despondent" man is allegedly holding a suspected explosive device.

Story Road is closed in both directions between Highway 101 and Via Ferrari while police are at the scene.

Police said negotiations are underway and the area has been evacuated.