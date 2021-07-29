City of Monterey prepares to open Scholze Park Center next week

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The City of Monterey announced that the Scholze Park Center is set to reopen on Aug. 2 after shifting to virtual programming last year.

The center, located at 280 Dickman Avenue, will host programs for adults that include Tai Chi, drawing, painting, watercolor painting, sewing, bingo, bridge, film screenings, Meals on Wheels drive-thru meals for seniors and other classes.

“Our popular programs, services and activities connect our neighbors and friends, and we are thrilled to welcome the community back to Scholze Park Center,” said Karen Larson, Parks and Recreation Director. “For over 60 years, this beloved community center has offered people a place to socialize, be creative and stay active.”

When the City proclaimed a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic last march, many indoor facilities closed. Over the past year, the City said the Parks and Recreation Department held virtual programs, served about 300 meals each week, organized monthly blood drives and made improvements to Scholze Park's infrastructure and landscaping.

Monterey recreation's preschool programs, summer camps and field sports have also resumed and reopened.

Face coverings are required at all Monterey recreation community centers for everyone aged two and older, eating will not be allowed inside facilities and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures will be in place.

For more information or to request a modification to the face covering requirement for medical or disability reasons, call 831-646-3878.