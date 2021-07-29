Avelo Airlines to begin offering new flights from Monterey to Burbank

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Avelo Airlines announced that it will soon begin offering direct flights between the Hollywood Burbank Airport and the Monterey Regional Airport, and one-way fairs are expected to start at $39.

The flights are set to start on Sept. 30 and will be running twice a week.

“We are excited to welcome Avelo to Monterey as our new air service partner. The Avelo model of affordability will help us reach another segment of our growing air service market and provide convenient access to the LA Basin for our travelers. We are confident the Monterey region will respond well to this new opportunity and look forward to welcoming new visitors from the LA area to our region and the wonderful communities that make up the Monterey Peninsula,” said MRY Executive Director Michael La Pier.

The flights will depart from Monterey at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays, and flights will depart from Burbank at 5:45 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays. The route will be served by a 189-seat Boeing 737-800 plane.

“This new air service comes at a very advantageous time,” said Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Rob O’Keefe. “We’re seeing more travelers returning to the convenience of air travel and the greater Los Angeles area is a key feeder market.”

Avelo Airlines is based in Burbank and serves 12 destinations. Later this year, it is expected to begin service from its new East Coast base at the New Haven Airport.

JSX also offers summer hop-on flights from Monterey to Burbank.