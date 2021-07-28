Soquel man killed in crash on Granite Creek Road

News

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION) A 57-year-old Soquel man has died following a motorcycle crash on Granite Creek Road Tuesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says the man was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading south on Granite Creek Road south of Ventana Woods at an unknown speed.

For unknown reasons, the CHP said the motorcycle overturned and slid off the edge of the road.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but the CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.