Sheriff’s Office: Santa Cruz County Jail inmate dies after medical emergency at county facility

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A 57-year-old inmate at the Santa Cruz County Jail has died after the Sheriff's Office said he had a medical emergency.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said the inmate, Felipe Herrera, was at a routine tri-weekly appointment at a county medical facility when he had an unknown medical emergency.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, but life-saving efforts were not successful.

Herrera reportedly had several health conditions and had been receiving medical treatment since he arrived at the jail in May 2020.

His cause of death is still under investigation.