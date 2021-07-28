Salinas Police deny claims that 19-year-old killed in police shooting did not speak Spanish

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A 19-year-old Salinas resident was killed during a police shooting on Smith Street earlier this month, and now police claim that the man understood what officers were saying to him during the interaction.

On July 16, officers were called to the area when a person reported that a neighbor pointed what appeared to be a handgun or BB gun at them, and when police responded, Gerardo Martinez was seen on footage entering and exiting the side door of his home.

Police said officers told him in Spanish to come out with his hands up, but at one point, he got what appeared to be a gun from inside the home and could be seen in drone video pointing it at an officer. The officer fired his gun, and at least one round hit Martinez in the torso. He died of his injuries. When officers entered the home, they said they found a real-looking black BB gun next to Martinez.

Salinas resident killed in police shooting on Smith Street

Family members said Martinez could not understand police commands because he spoke an indigenous dialect called Zapotec, but during a Police Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday evening, Acting Chief of Police Roberto Filice denied that claim.

Advocates rally for 19-year-old in deadly officer-involved shooting

Filice said that officers handled a separate incident involving Martinez in February 2021, and he said they have video of Martinez speaking fluent Spanish to officers.

Indigenous leaders call for further investigation into fatal police shooting in Salinas

According to Filice, Martinez knew what he was told to do and chose different actions.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as the DA's Office continues its investigation into the shooting.

City of Salinas responds to deadly police shooting on Smith Street

KION has reached out to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office to request the video and is waiting for a reply.