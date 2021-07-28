Hollister police arrest 3 people believed to be involved in downtown fight, shooting

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister police have arrested three more people in connection to a large fight and shooting in the downtown area on July 15.

Officers responded to the area around Wentz Alley and San Benito Street after a report of a large group of people with weapons fighting shortly before midnight. When they arrived, officers said they heard gunshots and saw people leaving in all directions.

A 15-year-old was arrested at the time for allegedly resisting and delaying officers. While investigating, officers said they also found shell casings from two different weapons and learned that it was a fight that broke out between two groups. Detectives believe 10 to 15 people were involved in the fight and two people fired handguns.

Since then, three more people have been arrested:

July 19: 23-year-old Hollister man arrested and charged with discharging a gun in a grossly negligent manner.

July 21: 23-year-old Hollister man arrested during search and charged with attempted murder, shooting at a vehicle, probation violations, carrying a loaded gun with a prior felony and carrying a loaded gun while being a criminal street gang member.

July 28: A man was arrested in connection to the fight prior to the shooting and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Morgan at 831-638-4115. To remain anonymous, call 800-78-CRIME.