Former Salinas gang member sentenced to 9 years in prison

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Former member of the Sureno gang, Angel Diaz, was sentenced to 9 years in state prison after being convicted of multiple crimes involving robbery, evading police, possessing ammunition, resisting arrest, and making criminal threats.

In April 2020, Diaz was driving what was later confirmed to be a stolen vehicle when Salinas police pulled him over for a traffic stop. Diaz drove through multiple residential streets to escape the police, entering into a high-speed chase driving 100 miles per hour. Diaz ended up crashing into a fence and ran off, but he was eventually caught.

Out on bail a week later, Diaz was arrested again after police investigated a report of an assault in Salinas. When officers arrived on the scene, Diaz tried to run away from his car, but police were able to block him off. They found a knife concealed in his pants and a rifle hidden underneath the steering wheel of his car loaded with 25-rounds of ammunition.

Less than a month later, again while on bail, Diaz and another suspect approached three minors in Gabilan Park in Salinas, threatening and demanding one of them to give up their gold necklace. The next day Salinas police pulled Diaz over for a traffic violation and found him wearing the victim's jewelry.

In May this year, Daiz was arrested again after the mother of his child called the police because he was threatening to "shoot up" her family's house. He had also been tracking the victim with his phone, and showed up at her house, threatening to stab her mother. Daiz also had a history of domestic violence against the victim. Police arrived at the scene and challenged Diaz at gunpoint. He jumped over a fence trying to flee but was arrested after a short pursuit.

The judge sentenced Diaz to an additional 2 years, for a total of 9 years, for committing crimes while out on bail.