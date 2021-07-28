Firefighters contain four fire starts along Highway 152
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Firefighters stopped forward progress of four small vegetation fires reported along Highway 152 Wednesday afternoon.
The fires were reported near Lovers Lane in Santa Clara County. All of them have been contained.
Cal Fire ground crews and Cal Fire Hollister Aircraft worked together to get the fires under control. The aircraft have been released, but ground crews stayed at the scene to mop up hot spots.
