Crews respond to brush fire near Pinnacles National Park

News

PAICINES, Calif. (KION) Fire crews are responding to a brush fire reported near Pinnacles National Park Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, the fire is burning on the east and west sides of Highway 146 near Metz Road. The fire has burned 20 acres on the east side of the highway and 80 acres on the west side.

Cal Fire is working with park staff to fight the fire. It is currently threatening Pinnacles.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the park has been evacuated and Highway 146 is closed.