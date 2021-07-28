Containment of fire near Pinnacles National Park rises to 75%

News

PAICINES, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/30/2021 Cal Fire has issued an update on the Pinnacles Fire burning near the west side of Pinnacles National Park along Highway 146, and they now report that containment has grown to 75%.

Cal Fire also updated the acreage, which is now listed as 171.

Pinnacles National Park staff say cleanup operations have begun at the west entrance, and they expect that the entrance may reopen as soon as tomorrow. They recommend checking for a final announcement before making visitation plans.

Although no trails go through the burned areas, park staff are warning visitors to keep an eye out for possible debris in the road, some smoke and drivers paying more attention to the damage than the road.

UPDATE 7/29/2021 11 a.m. Cal Fire reports that a fire burning along Highway 146 near Pinnacles National Park is now 50% contained.

The fire has burned 184 acres since it started Wednesday afternoon, but the agency reported that by the evening forward progress had stopped.

The east entrance and the campground on the east side of the park are still open. Pinnacles reports that the west entrance is closed Thursday, but no structures were damaged in the fire.

UPDATE 7/28/2021 8:30 p.m. Cal Fire says a brush fire burning near Pinnacles National Park had burned 184 acres as of 7:21 p.m., and the fire is 25% contained.

Crews report that forward progress has stopped, but road closures are still in effect.

Cal Fire and Pinnacles National Park are leading the response, but they are getting assistance from North County Fire, South County Fire and a water tender from Hollister.

SigAlert: new brush fire near @PinnaclesNPS has fully CLOSED #Hwy146 at Metz Rd so use caution & avoid the area. @TAMC_News @CHP_Monterey @MCoSheriff — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) July 29, 2021

PREVIOUS STORY: Fire crews are responding to a brush fire reported near Pinnacles National Park Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, the fire is burning on the east and west sides of Highway 146 near Metz Road. The fire has burned 20 acres on the east side of the highway and 80 acres on the west side.

Cal Fire is working with park staff to fight the fire. It is currently threatening Pinnacles.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, the park has been evacuated and Highway 146 is closed.

Park staff said the state of west side structures, including the Nature Center and maintenance buildings, is still unknown.



