County Supervisor pleas guilty to DUI charge

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Supervisor Luis Alejo has pled guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content above .08%. He was reportedly cited just before midnight on Friday, May 28 along San Miguel Canyon Road.

That night, California Highway Patrol Officer J. Gallemore was on patrol near Prunedale when he saw a small black SUV driving completely on the right shoulder of San Miguel Canyon Road going southbound. The driver was pulled over at a traffic stop and identified himself as Luis Alejo. The press release said Alejo's speech was slurred, his eyes were red and watery, and he smelled like alcohol. Alejo's breath test showed up with an alcohol content of .17% and .16%.

Alejo did not appear in court on Tuesday. The judge took Alejo's plea from a private attorney and sentenced him to 5 years' probation with standard DUI terms and 2 days in jail. He was also fined $1,749.

In California, the first DUI offense in 10 years receives 3-5 year summary probation, along with a fine of $390 to $1,000, 6-month driver's license suspension and 48 hours to 6 months in jail.