Man steals $2,000 worth of luxury glasses in Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION) Capitola Police Department are looking for a male suspect who stole nine Burberry and Ray-Ban sunglasses from Lens Crafters inside the Capitola Mall on July 6. The suspect stole $2,000 worth of items.



If you believe you can identify the suspect, contact Capitola Police Department at 831-475-4242 or email bsandretti@ci.capitola.ca.us Refer to Case # 21C-00782