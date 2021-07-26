Semi-truck kills infant in a car crash in San Benito County

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) An 11-month-old baby died in a 3-car crash in San Benito County on July 24.

California Highway Patrol said a 2020 Toyota Corolla was driving on Highway 156 traffic when it was hit from behind by a Freightliner Truck. The force of the impact pushed the Corolla to rear-end a Volvo in front of them. According to the police report, inside the Corolla were three adults with minor injuries and an 11-month-old baby who died on the scene. The three adults were transported to Natividad Health Center and Hazel Hawkins Hospital.

If anyone witnessed the crash, contact Hollister-Gilroy CHP Officer A. Warnke or Officer A. Uribe at (408) 848-2324.