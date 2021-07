News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Starting Monday, July 26 to Thursday, July 29, part of Highway 9 in Santa Cruz will be closed for maintenance. California Department of Transportation CalTrans is repairing and performing pavement leveling work between Paradise Park and Glengarry Road this week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caltrans said to expect up to 15-minute delays. California Highway Patrol will be on-site helping with traffic.