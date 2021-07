News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A restaurant, cafe and gift shop on the Monterey Wharf is set to close its doors soon after the City notified the business that its lease will not be renewed.

Scales has been located on the wharf for 7 years and employs 80 full- and part-time employees.

The restaurant is set to close on Sunday, and the gift shop and cafe will close on July 31.