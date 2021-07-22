Salinas City Councilmember to host meeting on downtown safety after string of property crimes

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas City Councilmember Steve McShane is hosting a downtown safety meeting Thursday evening.

McShane said there have been a string of break-ins, theft and burglaries downtown. He said it will include the Mayor, Police Chief, City Manager and Allied Security.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour.

To join the Zoom meeting, contact McShane at steve@mcshaneslandscape.com for login credentials.