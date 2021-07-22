PG&E announces underground power line project for high-risk areas, but does it include the Central Coast?

News

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION) All it takes is a gust of strong wind to knock down above-ground power lines during a storm, sparking devastating fires and knocking out power for days.

On Wednesday, California power company Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) released information about plans to bury 10,000 miles of power lines in high-risk zones.

PG&E announces plan to bury powerlines in some wildfire-prone areas

Back in 2019, Carmel-by-the-Sea discussed similar plans to add underground power lines after a month of storms. This past January's storm was no different for residence.

Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m., KION’s Erika Bratten revisits the topic to see if one of PG&E’s locations includes Central Coast cities, and the benefits a project like this would have for our area.