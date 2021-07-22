Marina police arrest man accused of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor he met on social media

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) A Nebraska man has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual contact with a minor he met on social media, according to Marina police.

Officers first responded to a report of a peace disturbance at a location on Reservation Road on Wednesday, and they learned when they arrived that family members had found a minor with a man.

Detectives said they learned during the investigation that the Grand Island, Nebraska, man had befriended the minor, a Marina resident, in an online gaming chatroom and on social media. He then allegedly traveled to Marina to meet with the minor and had unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor several times.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on two counts of sexual intercourse with a minor more than 3 years younger than the perpetrator, being a person over the age of 21 engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16, communicating with a minor with the intent of committing a specific offense, arranging to meet with a minor to engage in lewd and lascivious behavior and contributing to the delinquency of a minor among others.

Marina police are reminding parents to monitor who their children interact with on social media and online gaming platforms.