Traffic Alert: Highway 1 reopened in both directions near Soquel Drive

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/21/2021 4:55 p.m. The CHP reports that all lanes of Highway 1 have reopened.

•All lanes of SR-1 are now open. The individual was brought to a safe location• https://t.co/8umjBiv6lj — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) July 21, 2021

UPDATE 7/21/2021 4:20 p.m. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office reports that Highway 1 is still closed in both directions between Morrissey and 41st.

They recommend that drivers should find alternate routes.

PREVIOUS STORY: The California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 1 in both directions due to a person in crisis in the area.

It is closed between Morrissey and 41st.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Morrissey Boulevard, and southbound traffic is being diverted onto Soquel.

The CHP did not have an estimated reopening time.