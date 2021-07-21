Fire agency breaks ground on new fire station near Redwood Estates

News

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Clara County Fire announced that representatives from the department, the County and the Redwood Estates Services Association are breaking ground on a new fire station in the Redwood Estates Area.

The station will cover 21 square miles of land along Highway 17, including Redwood Estates, Aldercroft Heights and Chemeketa Park.

“We are pleased to be investing in providing the best service to our Santa Cruz Mountains community as we continue to face unprecedented wildfire hazards,” said Brian Glass, Acting Fire Chief. “This new facility replaces the existing fire station built in 1979. It will enable more efficient and flexible service beginning in 2022, and decades into the future.”

The department said the existing station will be demolished in the coming weeks, and the new one will be built in its place. Santa Clara County Fire expects construction to wrap up at the end of 2022.

Some of the most common challenges they said they face in the area include vehicle crashes, technical rescues and emergency access for residents in the Lexington Basin and Summit areas.