Cocaine, heroin, over 1,000 cannabis plants found during search warrant in Watsonville.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office discovered 1,122 indoor cannabis plants, 1.19 pounds of cocaine, 26 grams of heroin and 36 grams of fentanyl while serving a search warrant last week. They also found $7,900 in cash and 5 firearms, two of which were illegal assault rifles.

The Sheriff's Office received information about a cannabis-related electrical bypass at a home near E. Phillips and Amesti Road. An electrical bypass happens when additional wiring bypasses the electrical meter so that someone can use unregulated power. The Sheriff's Office considers it stealing.

According to the Sheriff's Office, electrical bypasses are common with indoor cannabis operations because of the high cost of electricity needed to grow the plant.

The electrical bypass caused a utility transformer to overheat and malfunction, creating a power outage affecting neighbors.

Pacific Gas & Electric was able to restore the power for the neighbors and cut the house's power because it overloaded the electrical system.

Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office will be handling the case.