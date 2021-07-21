City of Salinas responds to deadly police shooting on Smith Street

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The City of Salinas issued a statement Wednesday in response to a police shooting Friday that ended in the death of a 19-year-old.

Salinas police officers responded to the area after a caller reported that his neighbor was drunk and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him. Because of the size, the caller said it could have been a BB gun.

When officers arrived, they commanded the man, Gerardo Martinez, to come out of the house with his hands out in Spanish. He is seen in drone video entering and exiting a side door several times before he exited holding what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at one of the officers. An officer shot Martinez, and he died a short time later. Officers later learned that Martinez was holding a BB gun.

"The loss of a young life-any life-is tragic," said City Manager Steve Carrigan. "We do not yet know all of the facts surrounding this incident, but we do know that incidents like this are tragic for the individual, their family, and for the community. We all need to give Gerardo's family and the community time to grieve their loss."

The City said in a statement that there will be two different investigations into the incident.

"Officer-Involved Shootings are closely scrutinized and investigated. The District Attorney's Office will conduct an independent criminal investigation into the shooting and at the same time the Salinas Police Department will conduct an administrative investigation into the Officers' actions to determine whether they acted consistently with Department policies, procedures, and training," continued City Manager Carrigan. "Given the complexity and the sensitivity of these incidents, these investigations will take some time to complete."

A bill signed into law last year requires the California Department of Justice to investigate police shootings that end in the death of an unarmed civilian, but because Martinez had a BB gun, the DOJ decided that the incident did not qualify and will not conduct an investigation.

