By
today at 12:23 PM
Published 11:53 AM

Central Coast nurses voice demands on Day of Action

MGN

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Registered nurses across the county and on the Central Coast are taking part in a National Day of Action.

Members of the National Nurses United, including the California Nurses Association, are demanding the prioritization of patients safety and workplace protections. Members argue that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the issues within the workplace.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p .m.

Author Profile Photo

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

