Argentinean grandfather get a personal message from Lionel Messi for his 100th birthday

News

ARGENTINA (KION & Reuters) It's not every day you receive a video message from the iconic soccer player Lionel Messi. Hernan Mastrangelo went viral after his grandson shared a video of his handwritten notes of every goal Messi scored. For his 100th birthday, Hernan Mastrangelo received a personal video from the FC Barcelona player.

In the video Messi said:

"Hello Hernan, obviously your story came to me. I thought it was insane. I don't even keep track of my goals that way. That's why I wanted to send you a big hug and thank for what you do, your following. I wish you the best. See you. Ciao." - Lionel Messi in a video to Hernan Mastrangelo

Mastrangelo's grandson filmed his grandfather's reaction to the video. His response, "Don't tell me that's Messi? Oh, Messi, this is a huge surprise. Thank you for doing this... " His grandson who was sitting next to him also got emotional seeing his grandfather's reaction to Messi's video.

Mastrangelo, who is a professional chocolatier in Argentina, spent his spare time writing down the name of the rival team, the date and the number of goals, recording more than 700 goals Messi scored over the years.

The fúbol icon recently celebrated a big win, finally taking home the Copa America with Argentina.

"I wanted to have scored all the goals that Messi did," Mastrangelo told Reuters. "I followed him and always kept following him. I always followed the games and if I didn't have time to watch them, my grandson would tell me about them."

When the story reached Messi, Mastrangelo's grandson, Julian, received a call from Messi's relative, thanking him and sending him the video you saw above. Mastrangelo was surprised and emotional when he received the message, in his house in Carapachay on the northern outskirts of Buenos Aires.

"I don't think there can be many people to whom he (Messi) has said something like that," he said.