Salinas City Virtual Academy to host grand opening before school year starts

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas City Elementary School District is opening a new virtual academy, and the school is planning to hold a grand opening ceremony next week.

The ceremony will take place at 521 Rochex Ave. near Laurel Park, and during the ceremony, officials will give an academy introduction, provide a project summary and describe how the program originated. Refreshments will be provided.

The grand opening is scheduled for July 29 at 2 p.m.

The Salinas City Virtual Academy is open to Kindergarten through 6th grade, and it includes online lessons and live virtual sessions with a teacher. Enrollment is still open for Fall 2021.