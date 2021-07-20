Oakland City Council votes in favor of new ballpark project, but A’s say impasse remains

News

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION and CBS SF) The Oakland City Council has voted 6-1 in favor of an amended term sheet for the Athletics Howard Terminal Stadium plan, but the team's president says the amendments were not enough.

KPIX in the Bay Area reports that the vote does not guarantee that the ballpark will be built, it allows negotiations to continue between city officials and the A's.

Athletics Team President Dave Kaval previously said the term sheet provided by the city was unacceptable, and KPIX reports that he said the A's are still at an impasse with city officials because the city council amended the term sheet so the developer and franchise would not be responsible for off-site transportation infrastructure costs. They are expected to be about $352 million.

“This is not a term sheet that works for A’s; it is not the basis for our proposal that we agree with,” said Kaval at the meeting. “It is not beneficial to vote for something we don’t agree with.”

City officials and team executives are also not in agreement over the affordable housing requirement in the term sheet, according to KPIX.