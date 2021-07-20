Morgan Hills Police investigate victim killed in gunfire

News

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION) Morgan Hill Police found a 33-year-old male victim along Monterey Road and Spring Avenue with a gunshot wound on July 19, at around 9 p.m. In their investigation, police said the victim was walking south on Monterey Road when an unknown suspect approached the victim, shot him, and fled the scene. This is Morgan Hill's second homicide in 2021.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim until the next of kin is notified.

According to detectives, they believe this was an isolated incident and are investigating the shooting. If you have any information contact Detective Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or our anonymous tip-line at (408) 947-STOP.